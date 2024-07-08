Star Gazer (Sprouts: K-2nd grade) - Pierre
Jul 8, 2024 - Jul 11, 2024
Look to the heavens, explore our solar system, moon phases, comets, and more!
Fee: $79 for members
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|6052248295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=115484&org_id=SDDC
All Dates:
Jul 8, 2024 - Jul 11, 2024 8am-12pm
