Star Gazer (Sprouts: K-2nd grade) - Pierre

Jul 8, 2024 - Jul 11, 2024

Look to the heavens, explore our solar system, moon phases, comets, and more!

 

Fee: $79 for members


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=115484&org_id=SDDC

All Dates:
Jul 8, 2024 - Jul 11, 2024 8am-12pm

