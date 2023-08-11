Star Party

Aug 11, 2023 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm

A night under the stars! A variety of telescopes will be setup for the public to enjoy. This night is near the expected peak of the Perseid meteor shower. Bring a comfy chair or blanket and pillows to enjoy the show. More details can be found on the website. A back up date is set for Saturday, August 12 should weather or smoke be an issue. * A park pass is required to enter Custer State Park*