Star Party
Aug 11, 2023 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
A night under the stars! A variety of telescopes will be setup for the public to enjoy. This night is near the expected peak of the Perseid meteor shower. Bring a comfy chair or blanket and pillows to enjoy the show. More details can be found on the website. A back up date is set for Saturday, August 12 should weather or smoke be an issue. * A park pass is required to enter Custer State Park*
|Location:
|Custer State Park Airport
|Map:
|Wildlife Loop Rd, Custer, SD 57730
|Website:
|https://sdbhas.org/
