Star Party - Fairburn
Aug 9, 2024 8:00 pm
A night under the stars! Follow the web link to the Custer State Park Facebook page containing details regarding the event.
|Location:
|Bison Center, Custer State Park
|Map:
|13454 Wildlife Loop, Fairburn, SD 57738
|Phone:
|605-255-4515
|Email:
|custerstatepark@state.sd.us
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/1929786910792658/?ref=newsfeed
All Dates:
