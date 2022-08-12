Star-Struck Moonlight Paddle - Pierre
Aug 12, 2022 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Kayaks for this program can be provided; donations to #starstrucksd campaign encouraged.
Kayaks may be borrowed by those 10 and up. Ages under 18 should know how to kayak.
Hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center and the South Dakota Canoe and Kayak Association.
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=71604
All Dates:
Aug 12, 2022 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Sep 10, 2022 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Get Star-Struck with Space Exploration in Our Community!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.