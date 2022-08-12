Share |

Star-Struck Moonlight Paddle - Pierre

Sep 10, 2022 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Kayaks for this program can be provided; donations to #starstrucksd campaign encouraged.
Kayaks may be borrowed by those 10 and up. Ages under 18 should know how to kayak.
Hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center and the South Dakota Canoe and Kayak Association.


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=71604

Get Star-Struck with Space Exploration in Our Community!

