Star-Struck Planetary Race

Nov 21, 2022

Will your planet be pulled by gravity down Pierre Street, racing along under the railroad bridge, and sucked into the black hole at Sioux Avenue, making it the ultimate, winning planet in the Discovery Universe!? Increase your odds of planetary domination by purchasing more than one!

 

Fee: $10 a planet


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org

All Dates:
Nov 21, 2022 Parade of Lights

Taking place at the end of the City of Pierre's Parade of Lights, Nov. 21, 2022, the Star-Struck Planetary Race sends money rocketing to the SD Discovery Center's #StarStruckSD Planetarium Campaign, every dollar goes towards new space exploration in our community!

South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

