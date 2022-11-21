Star-Struck Planetary Race
Nov 21, 2022
Will your planet be pulled by gravity down Pierre Street, racing along under the railroad bridge, and sucked into the black hole at Sioux Avenue, making it the ultimate, winning planet in the Discovery Universe!? Increase your odds of planetary domination by purchasing more than one!
Fee: $10 a planet
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
All Dates:
Nov 21, 2022 Parade of Lights
Taking place at the end of the City of Pierre's Parade of Lights, Nov. 21, 2022, the Star-Struck Planetary Race sends money rocketing to the SD Discovery Center's #StarStruckSD Planetarium Campaign, every dollar goes towards new space exploration in our community!
