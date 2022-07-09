Share |

Starry Saturday - Pierre

Jul 9, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Enjoy a variety of presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects, and more. The topic will change depending on the presenter. Our new shows are not located inside of a planetarium dome and are in a larger area to allow for social distancing.

 

Fee: $Free with admisssion!


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=70672

All Dates:
Jul 9, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Aug 13, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Sep 10, 2022 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Our Star Shows are Back!

South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

July (2022)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable