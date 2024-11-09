Starry Saturday - Pierre

Nov 9, 2024 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

On the 2nd Saturday of every month, enjoy a variety of presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects, and more! Topic and presenter vary.

 

Fee: $Free with admission


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=114621

All Dates:
Nov 9, 2024 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

On the 2nd Saturday of every month, enjoy a variety of presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects, and more! Topic and presenter vary.   Fee: $Free with admission
South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

November (2024)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable