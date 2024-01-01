Starry Saturday - Pierre
Mar 14, 2026 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
Included with admission; On the 2nd Saturday of every month, enjoy a variety of presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects, and more! Topic and presenter vary.
Fee: $Included with admission
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=191531
All Dates:
Mar 14, 2026 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.