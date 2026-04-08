Starry Saturday - Pierre

May 9, 2026 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

INCLUDED WITH ADMISSION!
Journey Beyond the Known of constellations, moons, deep space objects, or even aliens!

 

Fee: $Included with admission


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   6052248295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=148099

All Dates:
May 9, 2026 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

INCLUDED WITH ADMISSION!Journey Beyond the Known of constellations, moons, deep space objects, or even aliens!   Fee: $Included with admission
South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

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