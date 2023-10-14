Share |

Starry Saturday: Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse - Pierre

Oct 14, 2023 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

On the 2nd Saturday of every month, enjoy a variety of presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects, and more! Topic and presenter vary.

On 10/14/23, join us for a special Solar Starry Saturday "The Ring of Fire" to learn about the eclipse!

https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=73684


Location:   SD Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
All Dates:
$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
