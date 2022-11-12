Starry Saurdays
Nov 12, 2022 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Enjoy a variety of presentations from Greek or Lakota constellations, the moon, deep space objects, and more. The topic will change depending on the presenter. Our new shows are not located inside of a planetarium dome and are in a larger area to allow for social distancing.
Fee: $Free with admisssion!
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=65771
All Dates:
Nov 12, 2022 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Dec 10, 2022 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Our Star Shows are Back!
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.