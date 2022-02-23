State University Theatre Presents: Women of 4G
Feb 28, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Seventy-five years in the future, an all-female crew and their male captain depart on what appears to be a routine mission to Mars, until the captain is murdered and the real mission comes to light. Contains adult language and situations. Written by Amy Tofte from Brookings, SD.
|Location:
|Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center 0154 Fishback Studio Theatre
|Map:
|1601 University Blvd. Brookings, SD 57007
|Phone:
|605-688-4559
|Website:
|https://www.sdstate.edu/school-performing-arts/theatre-dance/state-university-theatre
All Dates:
Feb 23, 2022 - Feb 24, 2022 7:30pm - 10:30pm
Feb 25, 2022 - Feb 26, 2022 7:30pm - 9:30pm
Feb 27, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Feb 28, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.