State University Theatre Presents: Women of 4G

Feb 28, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Seventy-five years in the future, an all-female crew and their male captain depart on what appears to be a routine mission to Mars, until the captain is murdered and the real mission comes to light.  Contains adult language and situations. Written by Amy Tofte from Brookings, SD.


Location:   Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center 0154 Fishback Studio Theatre
Map:   1601 University Blvd. Brookings, SD 57007
Phone:   605-688-4559
Website:   https://www.sdstate.edu/school-performing-arts/theatre-dance/state-university-theatre

All Dates:
Feb 23, 2022 - Feb 24, 2022 7:30pm - 10:30pm
Feb 25, 2022 - Feb 26, 2022 7:30pm - 9:30pm
Feb 27, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Feb 28, 2022 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Seventy-five years in the future, an all-female crew and their male captain depart on what appears to be a routine mission to Mars, until the captain is murdered and the real mission comes to light.  Contains adult language and situations. Written by Amy Tofte from Brookings, SD.
Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center 0154 Fishback Studio Theatre
Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center 0154 Fishback Studio Theatre 57007 1601 University Blvd. Brookings, SD 57007

