State USBC Women's Bowling Tournament
Apr 1, 2022 - Apr 3, 2022
Mitchell will be hosting the 2022 South Dakota State USBC Women's Bowling Tournament! Come watch your favorite bowlers compete April 1-3, 8-10, 22-24 and April 29 - May 1!
|Location:
|Village Bowl
|Map:
|1500 North Duff St., Mitchell SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-336-5583
|Website:
|https://www.villagebowlingcenter.com/
All Dates:
Apr 1, 2022 - Apr 3, 2022
Apr 8, 2022 - Apr 10, 2022
Apr 22, 2022 - Apr 24, 2022
Apr 29, 2022 - May 1, 2022
