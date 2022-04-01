Share |

State USBC Women's Bowling Tournament

Apr 29, 2022 - May 1, 2022

Mitchell will be hosting the 2022 South Dakota State USBC Women's Bowling Tournament!  Come watch your favorite bowlers compete April 1-3, 8-10, 22-24 and April 29 - May 1!


Location:   Village Bowl
Map:   1500 North Duff St., Mitchell SD 57301
Phone:   605-336-5583
Website:   https://www.villagebowlingcenter.com/

All Dates:
Apr 1, 2022 - Apr 3, 2022
Apr 8, 2022 - Apr 10, 2022
Apr 22, 2022 - Apr 24, 2022
Apr 29, 2022 - May 1, 2022

Village Bowl
