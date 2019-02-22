Share |

State Wrestling Championships - Rapid City

Feb 22, 2019 - Feb 23, 2019

Wrestling championships for all classes.


Location:   Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Map:   444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-394-4111

All Dates:
Feb 22, 2019 - Feb 23, 2019

Wrestling championships for all classes.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center 57701 444 N. Mt. Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

February (2019)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable