Share |

Steel Magnolias (play) - Sioux Falls

Mar 14, 2019 - Mar 17, 2019

The Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students.

 


Location:   Orpheum Theater
Map:   315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
Phone:   605-360-4800
Website:   http://www.siouxfallstheatre.com

All Dates:
Mar 14, 2019 - Mar 17, 2019 Thursday and Friday: 7 pm Saturday: 2 and 7 pm Sunday: 2 pm
Mar 21, 2019 - Mar 24, 2019 Thursday and Friday: 7 pm Saturday: 2 and 7 pm Sunday: 2 pm

Sioux Empire Community Theatre performance.

Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Theater 315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD

Search All Events By Day

March (2019)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable