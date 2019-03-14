Steel Magnolias (play) - Sioux Falls
Mar 21, 2019 - Mar 24, 2019
The Sioux Empire Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students.
|Location:
|Orpheum Theater
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD
|Phone:
|605-360-4800
|Website:
|http://www.siouxfallstheatre.com
All Dates:
Mar 14, 2019 - Mar 17, 2019 Thursday and Friday: 7 pm Saturday: 2 and 7 pm Sunday: 2 pm
Mar 21, 2019 - Mar 24, 2019 Thursday and Friday: 7 pm Saturday: 2 and 7 pm Sunday: 2 pm
Sioux Empire Community Theatre performance.
