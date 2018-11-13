STEM Circle - Sioux Falls

Nov 13, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Sioux Falls STEM Circle is an innovative pre-college enrichment program created by Lincoln High School student Akshay Choudhry for talented middle and high school students — and others who are interested.



Monthly lectures and demonstrations from current professionals in various STEM (science, engineering, technology and math) fields will be hosted at Augustana from September through April. High school students and local community members are invited to learn what current developments in STEM look like.