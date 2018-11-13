Share |

STEM Circle - Sioux Falls

Nov 13, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Sioux Falls STEM Circle is an innovative pre-college enrichment program created by Lincoln High School student Akshay Choudhry for talented middle and high school students — and others who are interested.

Monthly lectures and demonstrations from current professionals in various STEM (science, engineering, technology and math) fields will be hosted at Augustana from September through April. High school students and local community members are invited to learn what current developments in STEM look like.


Location:   Froiland Science Comlpex. Augustana Univeristy
Map:   2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197
Phone:   605-274-5320
Email:   tickets@augie.edu
Website:   http://www.augie.edu/events/night-jazz-standards-northlanders

All Dates:
Nov 13, 2018 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The Sioux Falls STEM Circle is an innovative pre-college enrichment program created by Lincoln High School student Akshay Choudhry for talented middle and high school students — and others who are interested.Monthly lectures and demonstrations from current professionals in various STEM (science, engineering, technology and math) fields will be hosted at Augustana from September through April. ...
Froiland Science Comlpex. Augustana Univeristy
Froiland Science Comlpex. Augustana Univeristy 57197 2001 S Summit Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57197

Search All Events By Day

November (2018)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by LVSYS