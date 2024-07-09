STEM Club: Physicist - Pierre

Jul 9, 2024 - Jul 16, 2024

STEM Discovery Summer Clubs for grades 6-8



PRICE PACKAGES

SDDC Member: $49

Partner Organization Member: $53

NonMember: $59



Through our STEM Clubs, students EXPLORE with professional educators that EDUCATE using the hands-on SDDC Learning Pathways curriculum to EMPOWER a confident, curious science identity that prepares young people for the future.



The STEM Discovery Summer Clubs provide an experience beyond an at-home Pinterest activity and get students ready for a possible science career!



PLEASE NOTE:

Students must check-in and out at the front desk (use back door on Highland for dropoff/p) and must be picked up within 15 minutes of the end of club. A SDDC employee will open doors 15 minutes prior to the start of each club day and all payments must be made in full prior to the start of the club.



Parents and guardians are responsible for dressing their students in appropriate clothing, especially for clubs that are outside, including close-toed shoes, and applying their student’s first round of sunscreen.



If a club has fewer than 6 students registered by noon on the Friday before the club starts, it will be canceled (you will receive notification and a full refund).



Club materials are provided by the South Dakota Discovery Center out of program fees and donations. Become a supporter today!



Our Teaching Framework: The Learning Pathways



All SD Discovery Center programs deliver fun, hands-on exploration that builds passion for and knowledge of science across generations; students, teachers, families, citizens.



Our teaching framework ensures a high-quality class standard that focuses on lasting effects to help students find their path and hone their talents beyond school while developing college and/or career readiness skills (collaboration, creativity, communication and critical thinking) to grow a STEM workforce for South Dakota.



STEAM Discovery Summer Clubs utilizes Learning Pathways aligned with our teaching framework that facilitate individual growth of students in different topics and specialty tracks. Our Learning pathways tracks and specialties are:



EXPLORE: Naturalist, Storytelling, Environment

SCIENCE: Life Science, Physical Science, Space Science

TECH: Engineering, Coding, Entertainment

HEALTH: Fitness, Cooking, Gardening

Fee: $49 Members