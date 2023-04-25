STEM Night at Eagle Butte Upper Elementary
Apr 25, 2023 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Come learn about Lego League! Coaches and team members are both needed!
|Location:
|Upper Eagle Butte Elementary
|Map:
|24 West Prairie Rd, Eagle Butte, SD 57625
|Phone:
|605-224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=78083
All Dates:
