Share |

STEM Night at Eagle Butte Upper Elementary

Apr 25, 2023 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Come learn about Lego League! Coaches and team members are both needed!


Location:   Upper Eagle Butte Elementary
Map:   24 West Prairie Rd, Eagle Butte, SD 57625
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=78083

All Dates:
Apr 25, 2023 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Come learn about Lego League! Coaches and team members are both needed!
Upper Eagle Butte Elementary
Upper Eagle Butte Elementary 57625 24 West Prairie Rd, Eagle Butte, SD 57625

Search All Events By Day

April (2023)
« March
May »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Related Events

Pioneer Days - Dupree

Web Design by Buildable