Stepping Out

Apr 10, 2022 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

“Stepping Out” is a rollicking comedy about the attempts of some working class amateurs to overcome their inhibitions and left feet in a low-rent dance studio in North London.

Directed by Julie Walkins, this hilarious production will be performed by local Black Hills actors in the historic Matthews Opera House. Performances are April 1 -2 & 8-9 at 7:30 p.m. and April 3 & 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Plot - Mavis, a former professional chorus girl tries her hardest to teach the bumbling amateurs some terpsichorean skills for an upcoming recital. But before the dancing begins Mavis must mediate the minor dramas that erupt among this motley but loveable crew on their way to triumph at their recital. Liza Minnelli starred as Mavis in the popular film.