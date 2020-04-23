Stepping Out - Spearfish
Apr 23, 2020 - Apr 26, 2020
Community theatre performance.
|Location:
|The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
|Map:
|612 Main St., Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Website:
|http://www.matthewsopera.com/
All Dates:
Apr 23, 2020 - Apr 26, 2020 At 7:30pm with matinee at 2pm on the 26th
