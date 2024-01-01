Steve Gillespie - Rapid City

Feb 6, 2026 - Feb 7, 2026

Steve Gillespie has appeared on CONAN, Amazon Prime’s Inside Joke, and FOX’s Laughs – All Stars. His comedy albums have made waves on both iTunes and Billboard: Alive on State hit #1 on iTunes and cracked the Billboard Top 10, and his follow-up Liminal Bliss reached #2 on iTunes in 2022—proving, in his words, that he might actually be getting worse.

His act is a slaphappy balance of aggression and absurdity, delivered with a delightfully pushy persona that’s taken him to top festivals across the country including Bridgetown, Boston, 10k Laughs, and High Plains. He’s been a finalist in CMT’s Next Big Comic, runner-up for Best of the Midwest at Gilda’s Laughfest, and his debut album Steve Fever was named a Top 10 Comedy Album of the Year by ComedyReviews.com.

Steve has also shared the stage with some of the biggest names in comedy, including Rory Scovel, Dave Attell, Tom Segura, Tom Green, Harland Williams, Doug Benson, Emo Phillips, and Gilbert Gottfried.

