Stock Car Races - Huron
Aug 21, 2021 7:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Featured Classes:
Wissota Late Model, Wissota Modifieds, Wissota Street Stock, Wissota Super Stock, Wissota Midwest Mods.
Fee: $20 Adults. $10 Youth
|Location:
|Dakota State Fair Speedway
|Map:
|1725 Dakota Ave S, Huron, SD 57350
|Phone:
|605-352-0000
All Dates:
Dakota State Fair Speedway Stock Car Races sponsored by Bauman Agency
