Stock Car Races - Huron

Aug 21, 2021 7:00 pm - 11:59 pm

Featured Classes:
Wissota Late Model, Wissota Modifieds, Wissota Street Stock, Wissota Super Stock, Wissota Midwest Mods.

 

Fee: $20 Adults. $10 Youth


Location:   Dakota State Fair Speedway
Map:   1725 Dakota Ave S, Huron, SD 57350
Phone:   605-352-0000

All Dates:
Dakota State Fair Speedway Stock Car Races sponsored by Bauman Agency

Dakota State Fair Speedway
Dakota State Fair Speedway

