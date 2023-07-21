Share |

Storybook Land Festival - Aberdeen

Jul 21, 2023 - Jul 22, 2023

Children’s authors and storytellers, entertainment, activities and food.


Location:   Storybook Land
Map:   2300 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
Phone:   605-626-7015
Email:   prf@aberdeen.sd.us
Website:   http://www.aberdeen.sd.us/771/Storybook-Land-Festival

All Dates:
