Storybook Land Festival - Aberdeen
Jul 19, 2024 - Jul 20, 2024
Children’s authors and storytellers, entertainment, activities and food.
|Location:
|Storybook Land
|Map:
|2300 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
|Phone:
|605-626-7015
|Email:
|prf@aberdeen.sd.us
|Website:
|http://www.aberdeen.sd.us/771/Storybook-Land-Festival
All Dates:
