Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites - Sioux Falls

Mar 8, 2021 - May 30, 2021

Enjoy an interactive journey into your favorite books in our new temporary exhibition, Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites.

 

Fee: $Included with museum admission. Free for Washington Pavilion Members.


Location:   Washington Pavilion 301 S. Main Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Email:   info@washingtonpavilion.org

All Dates:
Mar 8, 2021 - May 30, 2021 Now through May 30, 2021 Every Tuesday & Saturday from 10 a.m. & 5 p.m. Every Sunday from 12 & 5 p.m.

