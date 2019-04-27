Share |

Storyteller Fest - Sioux Falls

Apr 27, 2019

A music and arts festival dedicated to uplifting quality art, music, and movement work across the Midwest.

Tickets: $10 presale, $15 at the door. 


Location:   Icon Lounge
Map:   402 N. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-413-7984
Email:   thestorytellermediaorg@gmail.com
Website:   http://thestoryteller.media

All Dates:
