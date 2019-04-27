Storyteller Fest - Sioux Falls
Apr 27, 2019
A music and arts festival dedicated to uplifting quality art, music, and movement work across the Midwest.
Tickets: $10 presale, $15 at the door.
|Location:
|Icon Lounge
|Map:
|402 N. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-413-7984
|Email:
|thestorytellermediaorg@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://thestoryteller.media
All Dates:
