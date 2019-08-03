Straw Bale Days-Carthage
Aug 3, 2019 - Aug 4, 2019
Parade at 10am Saturday, bean bag tournament, co-ed mud volleyball, food and tours at the Carthage Straw Bale Museum, and church Sunday with live entertainment.
|Location:
|Main St
|Map:
|Carthage, SD 57323
|Phone:
|605-772-4716
All Dates:
Aug 3, 2019 - Aug 4, 2019
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.