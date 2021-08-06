Share |

Straw Bale Days-Carthage

Aug 6, 2021 - Aug 8, 2021

Parade at 10am Saturday, bean bag tournament, co-ed mud volleyball, baseball, food and tours at the Carthage Straw Bale Museum, and church Sunday with live entertainment.


Location:   Main St
Map:   Carthage, SD 57323
Phone:   605-772-4716

All Dates:
