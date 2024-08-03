Share |

Straw Bale Days - Carthage

Aug 3, 2024 - Aug 4, 2024

Parade, street dance, bean bag tourney, pork loin meal, karaoke, softball tourney, entertainment, mud volleyball and cow pie plop.


Location:   Carthage
Map:   E Main St, Carthage SD 57323
Phone:   605-772-5778
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/events/e-main-st-carthage-sd-57323-united-states/strawbale-days/315403216764289/

