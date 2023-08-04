Strawbale Days - Carthage
Aug 4, 2023 - Aug 6, 2023
Parade, bean bag tournament, co-ed mud volleyball, baseball food, play, Straw Bale Museum tours and church service.
|Location:
|Carthage
|Map:
|E Main St, Carthage SD 57323
|Phone:
|(605) 772-4716
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/events/e-main-st-carthage-sd-57323-united-states/strawbale-days/315403216764289/
All Dates:
