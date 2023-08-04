Share |

Strawbale Days - Carthage

Aug 4, 2023 - Aug 6, 2023

Parade, bean bag tournament, co-ed mud volleyball, baseball food, play, Straw Bale Museum tours and church service.


Location:   Carthage
Map:   E Main St, Carthage SD 57323
Phone:   (605) 772-4716
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/events/e-main-st-carthage-sd-57323-united-states/strawbale-days/315403216764289/

All Dates:
Aug 4, 2023 - Aug 6, 2023

Parade, bean bag tournament, co-ed mud volleyball, baseball food, play, Straw Bale Museum tours and church service.
Carthage
Carthage 57323 E Main St, Carthage SD 57323

Search All Events By Day

August (2023)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable