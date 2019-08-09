Street Masters Car Show & Ice Cream Social - Fort Pierre
Aug 9, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019
Hot rods and cool treats. This event is coordinated with the local Street Masters Car Club of Pierre during their annual rally.
|Location:
|Oahe Downstream Recreation Area
|Map:
|20439 Marina Loop Road Ft. Pierre, SD 57532
|Phone:
|605-222-9437
|Email:
|Oahe@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://www.pierrestreetmasters.com/
All Dates:
Aug 9, 2019 - Aug 11, 2019
Hot rods and cool treats.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.