Studebaker Car & Truck Show - Custer
Sep 1, 2019 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Enjoy a free Studebaker Car & Truck show on Sunday, September 1, in downtown Custer. Participants from 11 states and both East and West River, SD, will be showing their restored and modified Studebakers or Packards. There will be a special display of Hawks and Avanti models. Visitors can vote for their favorite vehicle. Trophies and plaques will be awarded that evening at a banquet.
Contact Tom Cantral at 605-431-4502 or Mike Proios mike@hcinet.net
|Location:
|Downtown Custer, SD
|Map:
|615 Washington St, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-718-7431
|Email:
|marycoffin@hotmail.com
All Dates:
