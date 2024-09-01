Studebaker, Packard Car & Truck Show - Custer
Sep 1, 2024
Studebaker cars and trucks from the surrounding states will be shown. Awards and dinner to follow.
|Location:
|Outdoors in Downtown Custer
|Map:
|6th Ave & Mt Rushmore, Custer, SD 57730
|Phone:
|605-431-4502
|Email:
|mech39@rushmore.com
|Website:
|http://www.dakotastudebaker.com
All Dates:
Sep 1, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.