Studebaker, Packard Car & Truck Show - Custer

Sep 1, 2024

Studebaker cars and trucks from the surrounding states will be shown. Awards and dinner to follow.


Location:   Outdoors in Downtown Custer
Map:   6th Ave & Mt Rushmore, Custer, SD 57730
Phone:   605-431-4502
Email:   mech39@rushmore.com
Website:   http://www.dakotastudebaker.com

