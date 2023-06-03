Sturgis Art Festival

Jun 3, 2023

The Sturgis Art Festival aims to promote crafts and fine arts in the Sturgis area through art sales, exhibits, auctions, activities, and performances.

The Sturgis Art Festival takes place on the first Saturday in June annually from 10 AM to 6 PM and includes a variety of art and craft vendors selling and showing their work alongside food and drink vendors in downtown Sturgis. This venue is in the heart of our beautiful small town with a variety of year-round shops and eateries surrounding the festival booths for your browsing enjoyment.

This festival also takes place the day directly following our new Sturgis Artwalk sculpture unveilings by the Downtown Sturgis Foundation! The 2022 unveilings will take place the evening of Friday, June 3rd with a celebration at Harley-Davidson Rally Point.