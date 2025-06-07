Sturgis Art Festival - Sturgis

Jun 7, 2025

The Sturgis Art Festival aims to promote crafts and fine arts in the Sturgis area through art sales, exhibits, auctions, activities, and performances.

The Sturgis Art Festival takes place on the first Saturday in June annually from 10 AM to 6 PM and includes a variety of art and craft vendors selling and showing their work alongside food and drink vendors in downtown Sturgis. This venue is in the heart of our beautiful small town with a variety of year-round shops and eateries surrounding the festival booths for your browsing enjoyment.