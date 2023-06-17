Share |

Sturgis Volksmarch

Jun 17, 2023 8:00 am - 2:00 pm

Hike through breathtaking scenery and public lands. Sturgis has been hosting the Annual Sturgis Volksmarch for decades, and it is one of the favorite community events.


Location:   Vanocker Canyon
Phone:   605-347-2556
All Dates:
