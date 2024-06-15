Share |

Sturgis Volksmarch - Sturgis

Jun 15, 2024

Hike through breathtaking scenery and public lands. Sturgis has been hosting the Annual Sturgis Volksmarch for decades, and it is one of the favorite community events.


Location:   Lions Club Park Gazebo
Map:   560 Lazelle St, Sturgis, SD 57785
Phone:   605-347-2556
Website:   https://sturgisareachamber.com/

