Sue Thelen - Eastbank Art Gallery - Sioux Falls

Oct 3, 2025 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join us as we celebrate the artwork of our guest artist Sue Thelen. On display September 30 - November 1.


Location:   Eastbank Art Gallery
Map:   401 E 8th St, Ste 116, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   605-977-2667
Email:   eastbankartists@gmail.com
Website:   http://eastbankgallery.com

All Dates:
