Summer Camp: Aeronautical Engineer (Shoots: 3rd-5th)

Jul 17, 2023 - Jul 20, 2023

Up! Up! And Away! We need engineers to build rockets and vessels for space flight. So join a team of fellow engineers to help design and test different flight and space exploration devices. Every day we will meet with new challenges and missions.
Location:   SD Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=SDDC&evid=35337475

All Dates:
SD Discovery Center
SD Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

