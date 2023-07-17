Summer Camp: Aeronautical Engineer (Shoots: 3rd-5th)
Jul 17, 2023 - Jul 20, 2023
Up! Up! And Away! We need engineers to build rockets and vessels for space flight. So join a team of fellow engineers to help design and test different flight and space exploration devices. Every day we will meet with new challenges and missions.
09:00am-12:00pm CST
Fee: $60
|Location:
|SD Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=SDDC&evid=35337475
