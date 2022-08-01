Share |

Summer Camp: Animator - Pierre

Aug 3, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Blur the line between technology and art. Discover ways to bring life into objects and make some movie magic!

 

Fee: $Non-Members: $55, Members: $47


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=68927

All Dates:
Aug 1, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Aug 2, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Aug 3, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Aug 4, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades K-2

