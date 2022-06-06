Share |

Summer Camp: App Developer - Pierre

Jun 7, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

There's an app for that! And if there isn’t, make one! Learn the process of making an app. You will combine your imagination and learning to code into developing an app! Camp is from June 6th to June 9th, 1:00pm to 4:00pm every day.

 

Fee: $Non-Members: $60, Members: $52


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=68912

All Dates:
Jun 6, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jun 7, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jun 8, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jun 9, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades 6-8.

South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

June (2022)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable