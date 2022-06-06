Summer Camp: App Developer - Pierre
Jun 8, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
There's an app for that! And if there isn’t, make one! Learn the process of making an app. You will combine your imagination and learning to code into developing an app! Camp is from June 6th to June 9th, 1:00pm to 4:00pm every day.
Fee: $Non-Members: $60, Members: $52
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=68912
All Dates:
Jun 6, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jun 7, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jun 8, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jun 9, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades 6-8.
