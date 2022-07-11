Summer Camp: Archeologist - Pierre
Jul 13, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Discover prehistoric South Dakota by investigating what people left behind. Explore the skills involved in archaeological excavation from evidence found underground.
Fee: $Non-Members: $55, Members: $47
All Dates:
Jul 11, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jul 12, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jul 13, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jul 14, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades K-2.
