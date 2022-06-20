Summer Camp: Astronomer - Pierre
Jun 23, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Look further than the eye can see. Where are stars born and what happens when they die? We will investigate the universe, the sun, the moon, the planets, and the stars. Learn all about our galaxy and beyond! Camp is from June 20th to June 23rd, 9:00am to 12:00pm every day.
Fee: $Non-Members: $60, Members: $52
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo_responsive.php?eventid=69161&org_id=SDDC
All Dates:
Jun 20, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jun 21, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jun 22, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jun 23, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades 3-5.
