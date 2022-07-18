Summer Camp: Baker - Pierre
Jul 19, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Where do science and art mix? In the kitchen! Come discover the science behind dough while making some delicious art.
Fee: $Non-Members: $70, Members: $59
|Location:
|South Dakota Discovery Center
|Map:
|805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|(605) 224-8295
|Email:
|info@sd-discovery.org
|Website:
|https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=68924
All Dates:
Jul 18, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jul 19, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jul 20, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jul 21, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades 3-5.
