Share |

Summer Camp: Baker - Pierre

Jul 19, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

Where do science and art mix? In the kitchen! Come discover the science behind dough while making some delicious art.

 

Fee: $Non-Members: $70, Members: $59


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=68924

All Dates:
Jul 18, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jul 19, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jul 20, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
Jul 21, 2022 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades 3-5.

South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

July (2022)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable