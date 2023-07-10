Share |

Summer Camp: Biologist (Sprouts: K-2nd)

Jul 10, 2023 9:00 am - 12:00 pm


On Guard! Learn about how animals use different strategies to protect themselves from predators or blend in to sneak up on their prey.

 

Fee: $49 Members


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=76104

All Dates:
Jul 10, 2023 9:00 am - 12:00 pm

On Guard! Learn about how animals use different strategies to protect themselves from predators or blend in to sneak up on their prey.   Fee: $49 Members
South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

July (2023)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable