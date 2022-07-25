Share |

Summer Camp: Chemist - Pierre

Jul 26, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Become a master of the elements! Explore chemical reactions and learn about what makes things fizz, bubble, and pop. Learn the difference between an element and a compound and what a chemical change is. Chemical reactions happen in your life every day. Learn what they are and how to make them yourself!

 

Fee: $Non-Members: $60, Members: $52


Location:   South Dakota Discovery Center
Map:   805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   (605) 224-8295
Email:   info@sd-discovery.org
Website:   https://mms.sd-discovery.org/Calendar/moreinfo.php?eventid=68914

All Dates:
Jul 25, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jul 26, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jul 27, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Jul 28, 2022 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

This summer camp is hosted by the South Dakota Discovery Center. It is for grades 6-8.

South Dakota Discovery Center
South Dakota Discovery Center 57501 805 W Sioux Ave, Pierre, SD 57501

Search All Events By Day

July (2022)
« June
August »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable